Friendly TV Adding Three Channels From Scripps To Streaming Lineup

Frndly TV , the low-priced, family-friendly streaming TV service, said it made a deal with Scripps Networks to bring Ion, Ion Mystery and Grit to its customers .

The Scripps channels increase the number of live channels Frndly TV offers basic subscribers to 45.

The price for Frndly’s base tier remains $6.99 a month.

Scripps Networks has been working to maximize distribution of its channels over-the-air, via FAST channels and with virtual multichannel video programming distributor like Frndly TV.