Friendly TV Adding Three Channels From Scripps To Streaming Lineup
Ion, Ion Mystery and Grit give low-prices service 45 channels
Frndly TV, the low-priced, family-friendly streaming TV service, said it made a deal with Scripps Networks to bring Ion, Ion Mystery and Grit to its customers .
The Scripps channels increase the number of live channels Frndly TV offers basic subscribers to 45.
The price for Frndly’s base tier remains $6.99 a month.
Scripps Networks has been working to maximize distribution of its channels over-the-air, via FAST channels and with virtual multichannel video programming distributor like Frndly TV.
Last month Scripps reached a deal with Alphabet that includes getting three of its networks–Scripps News, Ion and Bounce–on YouTube TV. ■
