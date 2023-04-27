Frndly TV Reports 78% Growth In First-Quarter Ad Revenue

Frndly TV, the low-priced, family0oriented streaming TV service said it increased its ad sales revenue by 78% in the first quarter.

Total viewership was up 82% and viewership per subscriber increased 50% per week, Frndly said. Weekly active users rose 30% and impressions grew by 90%.

Frndly TV said that a survey of its consumer who have multiple connected TV apps that they pay for, 69% said Frndly TV was their primary app to watch TV.

“These numbers show the continuing appeal of Frndly TV to both our subscribers and advertisers,” said Steve Sklar, Frndly TV head of advertising sales. “We are demonstrating to the marketplace that quality, feel-good programming at a very accessible price is a model of success.”

For the start of the 2nd quarter of 2023, Frndly TV said viewership is up 90% for April 2023 vs. April 2022, with impressions up 39%.