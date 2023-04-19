Frndly TV App Available On Vizio Smart TV Sets

Frndly TV, the low-priced, family-oriented television service said its app is now available on Vizio smart TVs.

Having the app available makes it easier for Vizio set users to find, subscribe and watch Frndly TV.

“This is a seminal moment in the history of Frndly TV,” said Frndly TV Co-founder and Chief Programming Officer Michael McKenna. “In just three years we have grown to more than 700,000 subscribers and the opportunity to have Frndly TV available to the millions of Vizio Smart TV owners – and have our service easily sampled so widely – can only help enhance our appeal to families across America and continue our growth. We appreciate Vizio’s support of Frndly TV and look forward to a great relationship.”

Vizio users can check out Frndly TV for free for seven days before purchasing a subscription for as low as $6.99 per month.

“The addition of the Frndly TV app to the Vizio lineup provides affordable and accessible family-friendly entertainment for all to enjoy without a costly cable subscription,” said Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at Vizio . “Now millions of Vizio users can access their favorite live programming at a smart price point and all within the Vizio experience.”