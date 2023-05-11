Frndly TV Adds New Features For Users to Streaming Service

Low-priced family-oriented streaming TV service Frndly TV said it added new features to its service that had been requested by customers to help them find shows they want to watch.

The new options include a Favorite feature, a My Stuff label and TV Series pages.

“This collection of new features is squarely focused on enhancing our in-app user experience by improving the way customers discover and engage with shows and movies in a very simple and seamless way,” said Chris Lee, Frndly TV’s director of product. “We also think our customers will enjoy the new and improved design which gives the app a more premium look and feel that is consistent with the quality of programming we offer.”

When a user taps a show as a favorite, that programming is automatically added to the subscribers’s personalized queue making it easier to find and watch. Favorites also show up on the new My Stuff screen.

The My Stuff tab–previously known as My Recordings–combines the continue watching with recorded and “Favorite” content in a convenient location. The “My Stuff” section allows users build a personal library tailored to their individual preferences.

Also Read: Frndly TV Reports 78% Growth In First-Quarter Ad Revenue

TV Series Pages” will let customers find entire libraries of their favorite individual shows regardless of where or when they originally aired on Frndly TV. TV Series Pages are series centric and network agnostic, allowing for more consistent binging of a series by showing

episodes in the order of which they were initially televised.

The new features will be available on all Frndly TV supported platforms. The new features mark the second time in a year that the service has implemented enhancements for subscribers.

“Our customers are very engaged with Frndly TV, averaging approximately 18 hours per week on the platform,” said Joey Monjure, Frndly TV’s VP of Product & Customer Experience. “Since these new additions are among features most requested by our customers, we believe we can grow customer engagement and satisfaction with these new options. We’re pleased we can add these three elements and look forward to bringing our customers even more requested functionality in the future.”