Frndly TV Upgrades Streaming Service User Experience

Low-price, family-friendly streaming service Frndly TV said it is enhancing its user experience by making it easier for subscribers to use.

Frndly TV said the new features were requested by subscribers and are available immediately.

Subscribers will be able to choose whether their program guide will list stations by channel number or alphabetically. This was the change most requested by users, Friendly said.

Navigation has been simplified, making it easier to find movies and TV shows, both live and on-demand. Tabs will highlight available programming.

The service has also improved the “timing bar” graphic on the screen that tells viewers where they are within a movie or TV show.

“We are always looking to make our customer experience more enjoyable and each of these elements was requested by our subscribers,” said Joey Monjure, Frndly TV VP of product and customer experience. “Our customers are very engaged with Frndly TV and we get hundreds of requests and suggestions every month. We’re very happy that we can roll out these three elements immediately and look forward to bringing our customers more requested functionality in the future.”

Friendly TV offers 35 channels in packages that start at $6.99 a month. ■