Fox to Air ‘Academy of Country Music Honors’

The 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will be on Fox Monday, September 18. The two-hour special is hosted by Carly Pearce, who hosted the last two. Country stars Chris Stapleton, Clint Black and Mary Chapin Carpenter are among those being honored with awards.

Pearce will perform, as will Breland, Chris Janson, Lady A, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis and others.

“The Academy of Country Music’s talented team has outdone themselves in assembling an incredible lineup of artists,” said Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment president of unscripted programming, “to entertain and inspire country fans during what is sure to be an incredible, memorable night.”

The live event happens August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Additional awards recipients include Kane Brown, Charlie Daniels, Ashley Gorley, Tim McGraw and K.T. Oslin.

“We are thrilled to be working with Fox for a second year to bring one of our industry’s favorite nights, filled with emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, to primetime television,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The exceptional honorees and performers at the Academy of Country Music Honors show will provide an extraordinary night of non-stop entertainment for music fans all across the country and an undeniable highlight for our Country Music community this fall.”

Singer Pearce is currently on her Country Music Made Me Do It tour.

The 16th Annual ACM Honors will be produced for television by ACM Productions LLC. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music and Martin Fischer is executive producer for Opry Entertainment.