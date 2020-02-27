Keith Urban to Host Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS

Keith Urban will host the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. The telecast happens live Sunday, April 5. The event happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Keith Urban is the perfect choice to host the Academy of Country Music Awards,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music & live events, CBS. “He’s an incredible musician, a respected and revered member of the country music community and the music community worldwide, and our viewers love him. We’re thrilled to have him lead country music’s party of the year.”

Nominations for the awards were announced Feb. 27.

Urban has won four Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, 13 Country Music Association Awards, four People’s Choice Awards and four American Music Awards. He was a judge for several seasons on American Idol.

“We are thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Academy ceremony. Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry and is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our awards show and to help usher in a new era at the Academy,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

The show is produced for television by Dick Clark Productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.