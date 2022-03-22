Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform at ‘CMT Music Awards’

Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are among the performers lined up for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which happens Monday, April 11 on CBS and on Paramount Plus. The event takes place in Nashville and the networks air and stream it live.

Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Keith Urban are also scheduled to perform.

Brown leads the nominations race with four, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Johnson have three apiece.

Ballerini and Anthony Mackie host the event.

CMT, the longtime home of the CMT Music Awards, will air CMT Music Awards Extended Cut on Friday, April 15.

The CMT Music Awards is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram of CMT, John Hamlin of Switched On Entertainment and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. The producers promised, “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

The awards were scheduled for April 3, but shifted when the postponed Grammys took over that date. ■