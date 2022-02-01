‘CMT Music Awards’ Gets New Date, Place

The 2022 CMT Music Awards happens Monday, April 11 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, and CBS airs the event live. The awards were scheduled for April 3, but shifted when the postponed Grammys took over that date.

It is CBS’s first time airing the CMT Music Awards. CBS and CMT are both part of ViacomCBS.

The CMT Music Awards will also stream on Paramount Plus.

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music, live events & alternative programming, CBS. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.”

The CMT Music Awards is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT).

“It’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the network’s biggest month of music ever,” said the three. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.” ■