Grammys Moves to April 3, ‘CMT Music Awards’ Moves to Later Date

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards happens live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 3. CBS airs the event, and Trevor Noah hosts. The show had been scheduled for January 31 but shifted due to Covid concerns.

With the Grammys moving to that date, The CMT Music Awards will move out of its April 3 slot to an April date and venue to be announced.

It is CBS’s first time airing the CMT Awards. The 2021 awards, hosted by Keslea Ballerini and Kane Brown, aired on multiple ViacomCBS networks, including CMT, MTV, Logo and Paramount Network.

“Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music, live events & alternative programming, CBS. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor is showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston, and Jesse Collins is executive producer.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

The CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT). “What better way to introduce the CMT Music Awards to CBS than aligning with the Grammys during the network’s biggest month of music this April,” said the three. “Our fans can expect another unforgettable night of music, and we look forward to announcing our new date and sharing more of what we have in store for this year very soon.” ■