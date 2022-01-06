Grammy Awards Postponed

CBS and the Recording Academy have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show due to the growing omicron issue. The event was to take place January 31. Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, was to host from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The new date for the Grammys, which celebrate the best in music, has not been revealed.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the partners said in a statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.” ■