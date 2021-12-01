Trevor Noah To Host ‘Grammy Awards’ on CBS

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, will host The 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS. The event happens at the Crypto.com Arena, aka the Staples Center, in Los Angeles Jan. 31. Paramount Plus will stream the event.

Noah hosted the Grammys earlier this year as well.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount Plus again this year,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO, CBS and chief content officer, news & sports, Paramount Plus.

A comedian, Noah took over The Daily Show in 2015. He authored the book Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood.

The Recording Academy gives out Grammys to the best in popular music.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Fulwell 73 Productions produces the telecast. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Kapoor is showrunner.

Comedy Central, CBS and Paramount Plus are part of ViacomCBS. ■