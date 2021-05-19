Jeff Probst Hosts 'Survivor'-Themed ViacomCBS Upfront Presentation

(Image credit: CBS)

The ViacomCBS remote upfront presentation played up the vast reach of the group’s portfolio, which includes a broadcast network, several cable channels and Paramount Plus. Jeff Probst, host of Survivor, hosted the first half of the 45-minute presentation, with the likes of CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, The Late Late Show host James Corden, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J among the network stars doing battle in a game of celebrity survivor.

Survivor is on the CBS fall schedule, 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, a return for the reality staple that was put on hold last year amid pandemic challenges.

Probst passed it along to Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS domestic advertising sales, who played up the “power of partnership” theme atop the presentation. The ViacomCBS networks include Nickelodeon, Logo, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Pop TV and streaming service Paramount Plus.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and James Brown were among those talking up CBS Sports, while Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, spoke about late-night TV. “Advertisers are by far my favorite people to spend 2 ½ minutes with six times an hour,” he said.

CBS prime for the upcoming season has The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i on Mondays, and FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesdays. Wednesdays have Survivor, Tough as Nails and CSI: Vegas. Thursdays offer Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts, B Positive and Bull.

On Fridays it’s SWAT, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. Saturdays show reruns and Sundays have 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and four episodes of SEAL Team before it shifts to Paramount Plus and SWAT moves in.