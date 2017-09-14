Comedy Central Extends Trevor Noah Through 2022

Comedy Central and Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, have agreed to a contract extension that keeps Noah on as host through 2022. As part of the deal, Noah will also produce and host annual, year-end, Daily Show specials, the first airing this year.



“Trevor makes us look smart on a daily basis, and for that we’re grateful,” said Kent Alterman, president, Comedy Central.



Noah debuted as host September 28, 2015, succeeding Jon Stewart. Last year, he authored the book Born a Crime, about his childhood in South Africa.



“I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of The Daily Show and Comedy Central,” said Noah. “It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all–whichever one comes first.”



The Daily Show airs in 133 international markets. It’s on at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central.



For the 2016-2017 season, The Daily Show is up 14% in total viewers year over year, said Comedy Central, and up 6% in adults 18-49.



Noah, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the executive producers of The Daily Show. Zhubin Parang is head writer and Sarah Babineau is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central. Noah is represented by CAA, Mainstay Entertainment and the law firm of Hansen, Jacobson.



Comedy Central is part of Viacom.