TV Land Execs Add Paramount Net Duties

Viacom Global Network Group said it has given new responsibilities to three TV Land executives as it prepares to launch Paramount Network.



Karen Cummins was named senior VP, marketing partnerships for Paramount Network and TV Land. She will report to Niels Schuurmans, CMO for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT, with a dotted line to Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land.



Scott Gregory was named senior VP, programming, media planning and acquisitions for Paramount Network and TV Land. Gregory reports to Kevin Kay, president of Spike, TV Land and CMT. Spike is becoming the Paramount Network.



Deva Newman was named senior VP, creative for Paramount Network. She will report to Terry Minogue, senior VP, creative director, TV Land, with a dotted line to Tanki.



TV Land is having its best fiscal year since 2014 with total day ratings up 9%.



“As we inch closer to the launch of Paramount Network, we’re drafting some of our biggest stars from TV Land to optimize success for both brands,” said Kay. “As some of the masterminds behind the successful TV Land rebrand and push into original scripted series, their expertise and close relationships across the group and externally make them ideal recruits to build Paramount and continue our stellar creative and ratings resurgence at TV Land.”



Another Viacom network, Comedy Central, named Shawn Silverman, senior VP, brand marketing. Silverman had been VP, grand marketing and events at the channel.