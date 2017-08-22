Espinoza Promoted to Head of Planning, Content Strategy at MTV, VH1, Logo

Trisha Espinoza has been promoted to head of planning and content strategy at Viacom’s MTV, VH1 and Logo Group, where she’ll oversee program scheduling, acquisitions and content windowing. Espinoza was senior VP, planning and content strategy for VH1 and Logo.



“Trisha is a gifted programmer and thoughtful leader who’s been an amazing partner with whom I have enjoyed working and learning from for many years,” said Chris McCarthy, president, MTV, VH1 and Logo. “She has a proven track record to drive growth and maximize our assets in a dynamic landscape and I’m thrilled to partner with her in this expanded role.”



Espinoza started out as an intern at MTV before moving to MTV2 where she first worked with McCarthy leading MTV2’s programming strategy. She then shifted to NBCU, and rejoined Viacom in 2014 as VP of programing at BET, before moving over to head up programing at VH1 and Logo in 2016.



“I'm humbled by this exciting opportunity and deeply appreciative of Chris’ faith in me,” said Espinoza. “I look forward to helping him steer MTV while sustaining VH1 and Logo’s success. MTV is where I began my career so leading the team I know well is deeply gratifying.”