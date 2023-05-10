‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled at Fox
Two seasons for drama starring Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke
Fantasy Island will not get a third season on Fox. The show premiered in August 2021 and had two seasons. Roselyn Sanchez played Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke from the original Fantasy Island, which aired from 1977 to 1984 on ABC.
The show takes place at a luxury resort, “where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected,” according to Fox.
Liz Craft and Sarah Fain were the creators, and executive produced with Anne Clements and Adam Kane.
Season two began in January and ended this week.
“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” the network said in a statement. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.