‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled at Fox

Fantasy Island will not get a third season on Fox. The show premiered in August 2021 and had two seasons. Roselyn Sanchez played Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke from the original Fantasy Island, which aired from 1977 to 1984 on ABC.

The show takes place at a luxury resort, “where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected,” according to Fox.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain were the creators, and executive produced with Anne Clements and Adam Kane.

Season two began in January and ended this week.

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” the network said in a statement. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”