‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed Fantasy Island for season two. Taking place at a luxury resort, where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, the drama is a rethink of the Fantasy Island that was on ABC from 1977 to 1984.

“Delving into the ‘what if’ questions--both big and small--that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island,” goes the Fox description.

Roselyn Sanchez plays Elena Roarke and Kiara Barnes plays Ruby. Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment produce the show.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Michael Thorn, Fox president of entertainment. “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

The show premiered August 10. Fox will do a two-hour holiday episode of Fantasy Island December 21.

“We are thrilled to be back for a season two! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at Fox,” said Marie Jacobson, executive VP, Gemstone Studios.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain executive produce.