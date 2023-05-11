Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan Named Co-Anchors on ‘GMA3’

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will join GMA3: What You Need to Know as co-anchors. Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 as a correspondent based in New York and has been co-anchor on the weekend Good Morning America since 2018. Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 as a correspondent based in Los Angeles.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were pulled from their GMA3 anchor roles in December after it was revealed they were involved in a romantic relationship.

Gio Benitez will join the weekend Good Morning America broadcasts as co-anchor alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman. Benitez has been ABC News’ transportation correspondent since 2020.

Pilgrim and Morgan join Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief health and medical correspondent, on GMA3.

“I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president. “They join their colleagues Whit, Janai and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success. I must also acknowledge the incredible work of the teams led by executive producers Simone Swink and Cat McKenzie whose programs are the ones most Americans turn to for the day’s news, analysis and more. I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents.”