‘GMA3’ Anchors Robach, Holmes Sidelined After Affair Report Breaks
Gio Benitez, Stephanie Ramos fill in as hosts
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, anchors on ABC’s GMA3, were pulled from the air Monday, December 5 after it was revealed they are involved in a romantic relationship. Both are married. The Daily Mail reported the affair last week.
Kim Godwin, ABC News president, announced the anchors’ benching during the December 5 staff editorial call, saying the relationship has become “an internal and external distraction,” according to The New York Times (opens in new tab). The relationship did not violate company policy, Godwin added.
Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, ABC News correspondents, anchored the program December 5.
A spinoff of Good Morning America, GMA3 airs in the 1 p.m. weekday slot. Robach and Holmes began anchoring in September 2020.
On Friday, December 2, after the Daily Mail story broke, Holmes quipped on the program, “It’s been a great week. I just want it to keep going, and going and going.”
A representative for the anchors told The New York Times the relationship began after both separated from their spouses. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
