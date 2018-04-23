Amy Robach Named ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor

Amy Robach has been named co-anchor of 20/20 starting at the end of May. She joins David Muir on the ABC News show.

Robach will continue to report for Good Morning America, where she has been news anchor since 2014, and for ABC News when major news breaks.

She replaces Elizabeth Vargas, who signed a production and anchoring deal with the A&E Networks.

James Goldston, ABC News president, announced the news to staff. “Amy, as we know so well, is a brilliant journalist and a skilled interviewer,” he said. “She has covered the biggest news events around the world, from the deadly terrorist attacks in Belgium and Manchester and the Pulse nightclub shooting to the poaching epidemic in Tanzania and the Olympic games in PyeongChang, Rio and Sochi.

“Amy’s already well-known to our 20/20 audience for her reporting on some of the program’s most compelling work,” he continued. “She’s proved uniquely capable of connecting with a diverse and fascinating group of people to tell their stories, including Tonya Harding, Gretchen Carlson, Hulk Hogan, former UVA dean Nicole Eramo, and Monica Lewinsky for her first network interview in over a decade.”

Before joining ABC News, Robach worked at NBC News from 2003 to 2012. In 2007, she was the co-anchor of Saturday Today and an NBC News national correspondent. She also filled in as weekday Today co-anchor and anchor for NBC Nightly News.

Prior to that, Robach was an anchor at MSNBC from 2003-2007.

Goldston said of 20/20, “Great journalism and distinctive storytelling are always at the heart of what we do, and Amy will help make an outstanding team even better.”