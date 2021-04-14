Kimberly Godwin Named ABC News President

Kimberly Godwin (Image credit: ABC News)

Kimberly Godwin has been named president of ABC News. She will oversee editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming and audio news across the organization, which includes Good Morning America and World News Tonight. She will report to Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content.

Godwin was executive VP of news at CBS News. She starts in early May.

“Kim is an instinctive and admired executive whose unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision made her the ideal choice to lead the outstanding team at ABC News and build on their incredible success,” said Rice. “Throughout Kim’s career in global news organizations and local newsrooms, she has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the vital role of accurate and transparent news reporting.”

Godwin previously was VP of news at CBS News, executive director for development and diversity, and senior broadcast producer of CBS Evening News. She succeeds James Goldston atop ABC News.

“I have immense respect and admiration for ABC News,” said Godwin. “As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization. I am honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together.”

Before joining CBS News, Godwin worked in local TV, including stints as acting news director at WCBS New York and VP/news director at KNBC Los Angeles, and VP of news operations, NBC Television Stations.