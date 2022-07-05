Janai Norman Named Co-Anchor on Weekend ‘Good Morning America’

Janai Norman is the new co-anchor on the Saturday and Sunday Good Morning America: Weekend Edition programs on ABC. She joins Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim on the anchor desk.

Janai Norman (Image credit: ABC News)

“Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”

Norman started at ABC News in 2011, as an intern at News One. After leaving, she came back in 2016 as a reporter in the Washington, D.C., bureau, then was overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning. More recently, Norman hosted “Pop News” over the weekend, joining the team when the second hour launched on Saturdays in October 2019.

She has also worked in Columbia, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Orlando, Florida, as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. ■