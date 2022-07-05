Janai Norman Named Co-Anchor on Weekend ‘Good Morning America’
By Michael Malone published
Anchor started at ABC News as an intern in 2011
Janai Norman is the new co-anchor on the Saturday and Sunday Good Morning America: Weekend Edition programs on ABC. She joins Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim on the anchor desk.
“Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”
Norman started at ABC News in 2011, as an intern at News One. After leaving, she came back in 2016 as a reporter in the Washington, D.C., bureau, then was overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning. More recently, Norman hosted “Pop News” over the weekend, joining the team when the second hour launched on Saturdays in October 2019.
She has also worked in Columbia, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Orlando, Florida, as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
