Entries Sought for Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards

Accepting the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards at NYC TV Week 2022 (l. to r.): Kristin Wnuk, Roku; Trish Mielke, Hershey; Beth Plummer, Spectrum Reach; Scott Swanson, iSpot.TV; Abbey Thomas, OpenAP; and Bennett Strauss, Mediacom.

Entries are being sought for the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards, which honor campaigns that generate strong results by using data and technology to target audiences and optimize outcomes.

The awards will be presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit on September 11, part of NYC TV Week. There is no cost to nominate a campaign. An entry form can be found here. The deadline for entries is August 7.

Awards will be presented in five categories:

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award — Best Use of Data in Advertising: Let us know how data was used in a campaign to target the best audiences while minimizing waste, and ensuring creative messages resonate with consumers.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award — Best Definition of Target Market: Knowing who uses your product and who else might be interested is a key to advanced advertising. Let us know how you defined your target audience to create an efficient campaign while not missing potential customers.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award — Best Use of Multiple Platforms: We’re looking for examples of campaigns in which TV builds awareness while digital media are used to broaden reach or increase message recall, intent to purchase and ultimately drive purchases.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award — Best Use of Branded Content: How telling great stories to receptive consumers delivered a brand message and generated business results.

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award — Best Campaign of the Year: How a campaign used TV and targeted media and achieved a strong return on advertising spending while meeting the client’s key goals, including sales.

At last year’s Advanced Advertising Summit, a campaign for Hershey executed by Horizon Media won the 2022 Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Campaign,

The Hershey effort leveraged retail sales data matched to Horizon’s own data platform (called Blu) to create purchase-based audiences. Distinct media plans were designed for each audience segment.

Hershey’s attempt to sweeten its share of wallet by shifting from a mass-market approach to a data-driven, audience-based approach achieved goals including the most important metric, higher sales.

A campaign for used-car shopping site DriveTime, submitted by iSpot.tv, won the Advanced Advertising Award for Best Use of Data. Using user-level data, DriveTime boosted return on advertising spending by 26% compared to the prior year. It was able to achieve a 15% decrease in spend, a 6% increase in media cost and a 5% increase in media-driven site traffic. DriveTime also had a 90% increase in leads.

The Show Next Door, a program created by Roku and sponsored by bourbon brand Maker’s Mark, won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Branded Content. The program lifted Maker’s Mark’s brand favorability by 25%.

A campaign for Pedigree pet food, executed by MediaCom and submitted by OpenAP, won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Definition of Target Market.

A campaign for Roger Beasley Hyundai created by DR Advertising and submitted by Spectrum Reach won the 2022 Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Multiple Platforms.

The auto dealer got 342% more visits to its website in the market where it used Spectrum Reach’s data and a multiplatform approach compared to another market, where it ran a traditional campaign.

The Advanced Advertising Summit is part of NYC TV Week, a event produced by Future plc, which publishes Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and NextTV.