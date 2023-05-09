End of the Line for ‘East New York’ at CBS

Cop drama East New York will not see a second season on CBS. Amanda Warren, Kevin Rankin and Jimmy Smits are in the cast.

Warren portrays Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and gentrification. Her team includes her mentor, Chief John Suarez (Smits); Tommy Killian (Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; training officer Marvin Sandeford (Ruben Santiago-Hudson); and Haywood’s right-hand man, Capt. Stan Yenko (Richard Kind).

The show premiered in October. The final episode airs Sunday, May 14. Entitled “Ruskin Roulette,” the finale sees Haywood’s leadership called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez put to the test.

Warner Bros. Television produces East New York, and the executive producers are William Finkelstein, Mike Flynn and Michael M. Robin.