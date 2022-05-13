CBS Orders Three New Dramas

CBS has ordered three dramas for the 2022-2023 season, cop drama East New York, firefighter drama Fire Country and private investigator drama So Help Me Todd.

East New York is about the newly promoted deputy inspector in a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and gentrification.

Amanda Warren, Kevin Rankin and Jimmy Smits are in the cast.

Fire Country is about a young convict who joins a firefighting program that returns him to his Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes.

Jerry Bruckheimer is an executive producer and Max Thieriot, Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro are in the cast.

So Help Me Todd is about a talented but directionless private investigator who agrees to work for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the dissolution of her marriage. Dr. Phil McGraw is an executive producer and Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin are in the cast. ■