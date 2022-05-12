CBS Cancels ‘B Positive,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’, Among Others
By Michael Malone published
Shows won’t see new seasons
Comedies B Positive and How We Roll and dramas Good Sam and Magnum P.I. will not return on CBS. B Positive had two seasons and How We Roll had one. Good Sam went for one season and Magnum for four.
B Positive’s second season began in October. Chuck Lorre executive produces the show, starring Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, a hard-partying woman with a checkered past who offers up her kidney to a former high school acquaintance, Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a divorced therapist and single dad undergoing kidney failure.
How We Roll, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, stars Pete Holmes as Tom. The show premiered March 31.
Good Sam began in January. Starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs, it is about Dr. Sam Griffith, a heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her boss falls into a coma. When her boss wakes up, he wants his job back. He’s also Sam’s father.
Season four of Magnum P.I. began in October. A reboot of the classic drama, it had Jay Hernandez in the title role.
United States of Al also will not return.
CBS offers its upfront presentation in New York May 18. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
