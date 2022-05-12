‘United States of Al’ Not Renewed at CBS

United States of Al will not see season three on CBS. The comedy has Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young leading the cast, in a show about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran named Riley (played by Young) readjusting to life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), the interpreter Riley knew from combat in Afghanistan, who has relocated to Ohio.

Dean Norris, Elizabeth Alderfer, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie are also in the cast.

David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari created the show, and executive produce with Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi.

Chuck Lorre Productions produces United States of Al in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Deadline previously reported on United States of Al’s cancellation.

Producers had to rework the season two premiere, which aired in October, after the U.S. military’s departure from Afghanistan.

“Chuck Lorre and his gifted team of writers and actors, some of whom are veterans, some natives of Afghanistan, some with deep ties to the country, have been working hard to find the appropriate tone as the show moves forward,” said Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, during the network’s TCA Press Tour session in September. “I can share that the team penned an entirely new first episode that will address current events. It’s shooting right now. We’ve read the script and seen the table read, and I believe it will be a very powerful, moving episode of television, of which I expect everyone involved will be very proud.” ■