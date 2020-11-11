CBS Orders Veteran Comedy ‘United States of Al’ From Chuck Lorre

CBS has ordered Chuck Lorre comedy United States of Al to series. David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari created the show, which is lined up to run in the 2020-2021 season.

United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young. It is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), an interpreter who served in Afghanistan and is starting a new life in America.

Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer are also in the cast.

“Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment. “In addition, United States of Al holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”

David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari, Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski (pilot only) are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.