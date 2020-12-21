CBS Orders Full Season of ‘B Positive’

CBS has given a full-season order to comedy B Positive. The show, from Chuck Lorre, debuted November 5. It’s about a newly divorced dad who, when he discovers he needs a kidney, runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers hers.

The series is inspired by creator Marco Pennette’s experience as a transplant recipient.

Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star alongside Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell.

B Positive airs Thursdays on CBS. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.