‘Young Sheldon’ Back on CBS Nov. 5

Comedy Young Sheldon starts season four on CBS Nov. 5, and Mom begins season eight. Also starting on that date is new Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive.

A spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon is about a kid in East Texas with a knack for advanced math and science. Iain Armitage plays Sheldon and Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts and Montana Jordan are also in the cast.

Executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

Mom sees Bonnie, played by Allison Janney, learning to adjust without her daughter and former roommate, Christy, around. Anna Faris played Christy but has departed the show.

Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy and Beth Hall are also in the cast. Exec producers are Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay, Gemma Baker and Warren Bell.

Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in B Positive, inspired by creator Marco Pennette’s experience as a transplant recipient. Pennette and Lorre executive produce.

All three comedies come from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.