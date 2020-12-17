‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Returns to CBS

CBS is bringing back Kids Say the Darndest Things, with Tiffany Haddish hosting and executive producing. The unscripted show will premiere during the 2020-2021 season.

Haddish hosted a season on ABC, until Kids Say the Darndest Things was cancelled earlier this year.

CBS Studios and Anvil 1893 produce the show. Bill Cosby hosted the program in the late ‘90s.

“Few things have more universal appeal and humor than the unfiltered honesty of a child, and the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish takes that to the next level. It’s great to have Kids Say back on CBS and part of our expanding alternative slate for 2021,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP, alternative programming, CBS Entertainment.

The family-friendly show features children “sharing their opinions about the world the way they see it,” according to CBS.

“I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgement. What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I’m the straight man here, and that’s fine with me,” said Haddish.

Kids Say the Darndest Things got its start on CBS Radio in 1945, with Art Linkletter hosting. From 1952 to 1969, a Kids Say segment was featured in Art Linkletter’s House Party on CBS.

CBS had it as its own show 1998-2000.

Haddish’s TV credits include The Last O.G. and Tuca and Bertie. Her film credits include Like a Boss, Girls Trip and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

Kids Say the Darndest Things is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin are executive producers.