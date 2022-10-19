CBS Goes Full Season on Rookie Dramas

CBS has given full-season orders to rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. Firefighter series Fire Country debuted October 7. Cop drama East New York premiered October 2 and legal drama So Help Me Todd began September 29.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

Fire Country is averaging 8.26 million viewers, according to CBS. East New York has averaged 7.37 million and So Help Me Todd has 6.48 million.

“We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life,” added Kahl. “Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.” ■