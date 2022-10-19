CBS Goes Full Season on Rookie Dramas
‘Fire Country’, ‘East New York’ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ get full-season orders
CBS has given full-season orders to rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. Firefighter series Fire Country debuted October 7. Cop drama East New York premiered October 2 and legal drama So Help Me Todd began September 29.
“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”
Fire Country is averaging 8.26 million viewers, according to CBS. East New York has averaged 7.37 million and So Help Me Todd has 6.48 million.
“We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life,” added Kahl. “Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.