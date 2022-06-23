CBS Shares Fall Premieres
By Michael Malone published
‘Survivor’ on Sept. 21, ‘Ghosts’ starts Sept. 29, ‘The Real Love Boat’ on Oct. 5
CBS has shared the fall premiere dates for its programs. There are four new series and 18 returning ones.
Season 35 of 48 Hours starts September 17. Season 55 of 60 Minutes begins Sunday, September 18.
On Monday, September 19, The Neighborhood starts season five, Bob Hearts Abishola begins season four, NCIS premieres season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i starts season two.
On Tuesday, September 20, FBI premieres season five, FBI: International begins season two and FBI: Most Wanted launches season four.
Survivor begins season 42 with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, September 21, then season 34 of The Amazing Race begins.
The Big Brother season finale is on Sunday, September 25.
On Thursday, September 29, Young Sheldon starts season six and Ghosts begins season two. So Help Me Todd has its series premiere, then CSI: Vegas begins season two.
Season three of The Equalizer debuts Sunday, October 2, as does new cop show East New York.
Wednesday, October 5, dating show The Real Love Boat has its series premiere.
Friday, October 7, SWAT starts season six, Fire Country has its series debut and Blue Bloods begins season 13.
Sunday, October 9, NCIS: Los Angeles begins season 14. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.