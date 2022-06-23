CBS Shares Fall Premieres

‘Fire Country‘ will make its CBS debut on Oct. 7.

CBS has shared the fall premiere dates for its programs. There are four new series and 18 returning ones.

Season 35 of 48 Hours starts September 17. Season 55 of 60 Minutes begins Sunday, September 18.

On Monday, September 19, The Neighborhood starts season five, Bob Hearts Abishola begins season four, NCIS premieres season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i starts season two.

On Tuesday, September 20, FBI premieres season five, FBI: International begins season two and FBI: Most Wanted launches season four.

Survivor begins season 42 with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, September 21, then season 34 of The Amazing Race begins.

The Big Brother season finale is on Sunday, September 25.

On Thursday, September 29, Young Sheldon starts season six and Ghosts begins season two. So Help Me Todd has its series premiere, then CSI: Vegas begins season two.

Season three of The Equalizer debuts Sunday, October 2, as does new cop show East New York.

Wednesday, October 5, dating show The Real Love Boat has its series premiere.

Friday, October 7, SWAT starts season six, Fire Country has its series debut and Blue Bloods begins season 13.

Sunday, October 9, NCIS: Los Angeles begins season 14. ■