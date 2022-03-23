‘The Love Boat’ Reimagined As Dating Show at CBS

CBS will air a dating competition series inspired by The Love Boat called The Real Love Boat. Production begins this summer and the show is expected to debut this year.

CBS Studios owns The Love Boat, which aired on ABC.

Paramount Global brand Network 10, based in Australia, is doing its own version of the show as well.

“The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10. “On the heels of NCIS: Sydney, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”

The Real Love Boat brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Like the scripted ‘70s show, crew members including “captain” and “cruise director” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking. One winning couple makes it to the final port and gets a cash prize and trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of The Love Boat,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP, alternative programming, CBS. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes The Real Love Boat an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”

The Love Boat aired from 1977 to 1986. A decade ago, Lifetime tried a Love Boat-inspired dating show called Love For Sail.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening are executive producers for Eureka. ■