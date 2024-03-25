Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen To Star in Peacock Dramedy ‘The Miniature Wife’

Peacock has gone straight to series on the romantic dramedy The Miniature Wife, starring and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen.

Banks’ credits include Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games, and she’s in a Pitch Perfect series in the works at Peacock. Macfadyen played Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner created the show and will be showrunners and executive producers.

Based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, The Miniature Wife is a marital dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses, Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen), “who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis,” according to Peacock.

The series comes from Media Res with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive producing for the studio.

The Gonzales book The Miniature Wife and Other Stories was published in 2013. The author teaches writing at Bennington College.