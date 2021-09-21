'Pitch Perfect' Gets Straight-to-Series Order From Peacock

Peacock is going straight to series on Pitch Perfect. Three movies make up the Pitch Perfect franchise, which is based on a book by Mickey Rapkin, about college-level a capella singing competitions.

Universal Television is producing the comedy series. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Brownstone Productions) executive produce, along with Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer (Gold Circle Films), and Adam Devine and Megan Amram.

Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the film series.

Devine will reprise his role as “vocal villain” Bumper Allen. In the series, he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

“Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

The movies grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office.

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”