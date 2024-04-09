Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ Trio Gets Renewed at CBS

CBS has renewed all three FBI dramas for the 2024-2025 season. Flagship FBI got three more seasons, while FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are on for next year.

All three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

FBI is in season six. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza are in the cast. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Joe Halpin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

FBI: Most Wanted is in season five. Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes are in the cast. Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Terry Miller, McDermott, Forney and Jankowski are executive producers

FBI: International is in season three. Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christina Wolfe are in the cast. Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, Forney and Jankowski are executive producers.

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups,“ Wolf said. “We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks, CBS president and CEO] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team.”