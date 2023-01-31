‘FBI’ Crossover Event on CBS April 4

CBS hosts an FBI crossover event April 4, as dramas FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted join forces for the three-hour event. The FBI shows, from Dick Wolf, previously did a crossover event in September 2021.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic — and popular — teams together for a second time,” Eric Kim, executive VP of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, said. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s FBI world can.”

FBI: International is on at 8 p.m. ET/PT April 4, FBI is on at 9, and FBI: Most Wanted is on at 10 p.m. CBS has not shared the storylines for that night, other than saying “a high-stakes bicontinental case” is at the center.

FBI, with Missy Peregrym, is in season five; FBI: International, with Luke Kleintank, is in season two; and FBI: Most Wanted, with Dylan McDermott, is in season four.

The three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. ■