‘FBI’ Crossover Event on CBS April 4
Three Dick Wolf series share storylines, characters
CBS hosts an FBI crossover event April 4, as dramas FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted join forces for the three-hour event. The FBI shows, from Dick Wolf, previously did a crossover event in September 2021.
“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic — and popular — teams together for a second time,” Eric Kim, executive VP of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, said. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s FBI world can.”
FBI: International is on at 8 p.m. ET/PT April 4, FBI is on at 9, and FBI: Most Wanted is on at 10 p.m. CBS has not shared the storylines for that night, other than saying “a high-stakes bicontinental case” is at the center.
FBI, with Missy Peregrym, is in season five; FBI: International, with Luke Kleintank, is in season two; and FBI: Most Wanted, with Dylan McDermott, is in season four.
The three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. ■
