CBS Renews All Three ‘FBI’ Dramas

CBS has renewed all three FBI shows for two additional seasons. The series are FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Dick Wolf created the shows.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

FBI averages 10.35 million viewers, according to CBS. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto are in the cast.

FBI: International averages 8.31 million viewers. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Carter Redwood are in the cast.

FBI: Most Wanted averages 8.85 million viewers. Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos and Roxy Sternberg are in the cast.

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Wolf. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.” ■