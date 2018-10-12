CBS Gives Full-Season Order to ‘FBI’

CBS has ordered a full season for new drama FBI, which premiered Sept. 25. CBS called FBI, from Dick Wolf, its most-watched new series with over 13.6 million viewers.

The show is about the inner workings of the FBI’s New York office. CBS said the series details “all the Bureau's skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.”

The cast includes Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto and Sela Ward.

Wolf, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Terry Miller, Noberto Barba, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.