Dan Levy Discusses ‘Grief’ at 92nd Street Y Event

Dan Levy, actor and director, sits for a conversation about his Netflix film Good Grief at the 92nd Street Y in New York Monday, January 8. Josh Horowitz, MTV correspondent and host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, interviews Levy following a screening of the film, which premiered on the streaming service January 5.

Levy was co-creator and star of Schitt’s Creek.

Good Grief follows a group of friends, portrayed by Levy, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel, on a soul-searching trip to Paris after a horrifying loss. Levy directs.

The conversation between Levy and Horowitz will be featured in Horowitz’s podcast.

Levy is the son of Eugene Levy. Both created Schitt’s Creek, which aired on CBC Television from 2015 to 2020. The show ran in the U.S. on Pop TV and later turned up on Netflix. All six seasons are now on Hulu.

Schitt’s Creek won best comedy at the 2020 Emmys, among many, many other Emmy prizes that day.

A review of Good Grief in The New York Times said: “How well Good Grief works for you may depend on your tolerance for watching long conversations among friends about pain, regrets and loss. Mostly I think it’s effective; a few times, it sags, losing its rhythm briefly in abstractions. But it always returns, generating emotion without diving into a treacly pit of cloying mush.”

A review in The Guardian said: “Good Grief looks so glossily moneyed and impossibly handsome that you naturally assume that it’s going to be shallow and rather dumb. But Levy, who also wrote the screenplay and stars in the picture, has made a satisfyingly adult, bittersweet drama which argues that even a seemingly gilded life can be painfully messy.”