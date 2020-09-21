Emmys: 'Schitt's Creek' Gets Top Comedy, and Everything Else

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the 72nd Emmys, and acknowledged the elephant in the room, or at least the elephant watching from home. “Right now we need fun. My god, do we need fun,” he said of these Covid times. “This has been a miserable year.”

Kimmel spoke of the importance of television in pandemic times, calling it “a friend who’s there for us 24 ours a day.”

Kimmel saluted Emmy winner Norman Lear, calling him a “miracle.”

“The only thing I’ll be producing when I’m 98 is phlegm,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel also praised Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek, and spoke about how network mandates said ABC has to put the show name on the screen whenever it’s mentioned, to avoid penalties for profanity. “Just in case you were wondering why network television is almost dead,” Kimmel quipped.

Jennifer Aniston gave out the outstanding lead actress in a comedy trophy. Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek won.

“I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy,” she said, for giving her a character who gets to play “her ridiculous self.”

Netflix came in with 160 nominations, while HBO had 107. NBC had 47, ABC had 36, Fox had 33, Amazon had 30, Hulu had 26 and CBS had 23.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy went to Eugene Levy of Schitt’s Creek. “You see, I told you I was good,” he said.

Levy thanked his wife and the cast, including O’Hara, who “evidently can make anyone she works with look good.”

He saluted his children Daniel and Sarah, with Daniel taking “our show that we came up with and brilliantly guiding it to this little Emmy party tonight.”

Tracee Ellis Ross gave out the prize for outstanding writing for a comedy series. Daniel Levy of Schitt’s Creek got the honors.

He thanked his father for “giving me the reins to this show...I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you.”

Levy thanked the writers for sharing their personal and often embarrassing stories, “so that the Rose family could be who they are.”

Next up was outstanding directing for a comedy series. Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy of Schitt’s Creek got the win. Cividono saluted Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, saying “their grace, their genius and their generosity bubbles through the entire set.”

Levy added that the show’s “incredible cast made it so, so easy to direct.”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy saw Daniel Levy once again claim the prize. “The internet’s about to turn on me,” he said. “I’m so sorry.”

He called Schitt’s Creek a “six-year master class” taught by “two brilliant comedic minds--my Dad, Eugene Levy, and the magnificent Catherine O’Hara.”

Levy spoke about the show giving the cast the “safety and securty to do what we wanted.”

Playing David Rose has been “the greatest experience of my life,” Levy added.

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy went to Annie Murphy of, yes, Schitt’s Creek. “The six years that I have spent working on this show have been the best six years of my life,” she said.

Murphy said she’s “so proud to be part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance.”

Jason Sudeikis honored the outstanding comedy series, which had HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure, Dead to Me and The Kominsky Method on Netflix, The Good Place on NBC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and What We Do in the Shadows on FX.

Schitt’s Creek won. Daniel Levy siad the show is about “the transformational effects of love and acceptance,” and how that’s something we desperately need today. He urged people to vote and apologized for getting political.

Eugene Levy thanked Pop TV and Netflix, and his son Daniel, “who took our fish-out-of-water story and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia and a declaration of the power of love.”

When Kimmel came back on, he noted how “The Canadians have won all the Emmys tonight,” and added how America still has the Stanley Cup.

Outstanding variety talk series was given out by David Letterman. Waiting for the “virtual applause to die down,” Letterman shared some jokes from hosting in 1986 that he said he found in the pocket of his tux. The Emmy went to HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

He thanked producers Tim Carvell and Liz Stanton and said he was happy to be working these days. “We’ve all been very fortunate to be able to do our shows and not have to stop during the pandemic,” said Oliver.

He thanked HBO and his wife and his staff. “I miss you so much and I honestly cannot wait until we’re in the same space together,” Oliver said of the Last Week Tonight staff.

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie went to Regina King of HBO’s Watchmen. “This is so freakin’ weird,” she started.

“It’s an honor to be in this category with you,” she said of her fellow nominees. “I truly love being a thespian.”

“Have a voting plan,” King added, urging viewers to “be a good human.”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie was given to Mark Ruffalo of HBO’s I Know This Much is True. Ruffalo thanked director Derek Cianfrance for “a great collaboration” and his fellow cast for bringing out the best in each other with their “career-defining performances.”

“I can’t be up here right now without you being there,” he added.

Ruffalo credited the show’s crew for their “grit, determination, dignity and class.”

He said the show is about family. “We are stronger together when we love each other and respect each other’s dignity,” he said, urging viewers to “vote for love and compassion and kindness.”

Outstanding writing for a limited series or movie was given out by Randall Park. Damon Lindeloff and Cord Jefferson won for their work on Watchmen.

Jefferson singled out his therapist. “I am a different man than I was two years ago,” he said.

Jefferson also mentioned the African-American men and women who died in the Tulsa massacre of 1921. “I think we should never forget them,” he said.