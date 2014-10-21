Pop Sets First Scripted Series, 'Schitt's Creek'

Pop, the rebranded TVGN, is set to air its first original scripted series, a comedy called Schitt's Creek.

The show was commissioned by Canada's CBC, created by SCTV alum Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy and produced by Not A Real Company. It will premiere in the U.S. and Canada in early 2015.

"This show answers the question - what would the Kardashians do if they woke up one day, completely broke?," said Pop president of entertainment, Brad Schwartz, who grew up in Canada.

"Not only is this project a clever cultural commentary where the 1-percent is suddenly the 99, but it fits right in the heart of everything we're building at our new network. It's a dream cast, it's hysterically funny, and it's sure to pop."

The series is about a rich video store owner and his family who suddenly find themselves broke and living in a depressing town--Schitt's Creek--that they'd bought as a joke.

In addition to the Levys, the show stars Catherine O'Hara and Chris Elliott.

"It took a very special project like Schitt's Creek to bring me back to television," said Eugene Levy. "I'm thrilled to be reunited on-screen with my dear friend Catherine O'Hara and to have the opportunity to work with the wonderfully hilarious Chris Elliot, the up-and-coming Annie Murphy, and my son Dan, who is amazingly talented and a great partner-working together has only made me look better."