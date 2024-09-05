Cozi TV Debuts ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Anniversary Documentary

Cozi TV premieres an original documentary on Little House on the Prairie Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m. ET. Hour-long Loving Little House: The 50th Anniversary Celebration features interviews with cast members Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim, Melissa Sue Anderson and Dean Butler. The film also showcases the Simi Valley, Calif., location where the series was filmed, and a cast reunion and festival held on the site in April to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

Little House on the Prairie premiered on NBC in 1974 and went for nine seasons.

“Little House on the Prairie is such an indelible part of recent American culture, and the characters and their experiences shaped so many people’s impressions of life on the prairies in the 1800s,” said Diane Petzke, VP of programming & promotion at Cozi TV. “We’re privileged to share the stories and memories of those who appeared in the show, and its many passionate fans, new and old, from around the world.”

The Little House documentary reruns on Cozi TV September 9 and September 25.

Multicast network Cozi TV is part of NBCUniversal Local. Shows on Cozi include The King of Queens, Married… with Children, Frasier, Columbo and Monk.

Little House on the Prairie is on Cozi weekdays at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and noon.