NBC's Cozi TV Multicast Features Classic Hits and Originals

Cozi TV, the planned multicast channel from the NBC Owned

Stations, will take the place of their current Nonstop channels early in 2013

with a mix of classic TV shows, hit movies and what the group calls

"exclusive original programming." Some of the latter will be from

NBC's LX TV outfit, while others will come from outside partners.

Cozi seeks to differentiate itself from a packed retro TV

category that includes boomer-friendly diginets Me-TV, Antenna TV and RTV. NBC

describes Cozi as "an easy to watch, comfortable and familiar viewing

experience" with a "warm and welcoming vibe."

"Cozi TV will break the mold in the multicast space by

combining three popular programming genres -- hit movies, known but not

recently seen TV series and original programming -- into one compelling network

that will appeal to viewers who want to relax and escape," said Meredith McGinn,

vice president of multi-station local programming for NBC Owned Television

Stations and the Cozi chief. "Backed by the virtually limitless vault of

NBCUniversal content, we are building not just a collection of great programs,

but an experience for our viewers by putting them at the center of the network

both on air and online."

Vintage shows also come from outside NBCUniversal. While

Cozi will be programmed 24/7, stations will be given blocks in which to run

their own programming, such as news and sports.

"We're excited to make a significant investment in well-known

premium movie titles and TV shows -- many of which haven't been seen in years --

as well as high quality original programming to create Cozi TV," said

Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. "This new

network will provide local stations an opportunity to give their viewers rare

access to some of the greatest hits of all time with minimal distraction from

their main focus of delivering local news and information."

Cozi's principals are in talks with other station groups

about running the channel, pitching them with what McGinn calls "an

unprecedented number of pre-empt hours."

"This is a local station to them," she adds.

Cozi will have a standalone website at CoziTV.com, and the

network's tagline, "The easiest decision you'll make all day," plays off

the warm/welcoming vibe.

The NBC Stations' Nonstop channels, a mix of lifestyle

programming and news, debuted in New York in early 2009 before rolling out

groupwide.