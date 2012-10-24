NBC's Cozi TV Multicast Features Classic Hits and Originals
Cozi TV, the planned multicast channel from the NBC Owned
Stations, will take the place of their current Nonstop channels early in 2013
with a mix of classic TV shows, hit movies and what the group calls
"exclusive original programming." Some of the latter will be from
NBC's LX TV outfit, while others will come from outside partners.
Cozi seeks to differentiate itself from a packed retro TV
category that includes boomer-friendly diginets Me-TV, Antenna TV and RTV. NBC
describes Cozi as "an easy to watch, comfortable and familiar viewing
experience" with a "warm and welcoming vibe."
"Cozi TV will break the mold in the multicast space by
combining three popular programming genres -- hit movies, known but not
recently seen TV series and original programming -- into one compelling network
that will appeal to viewers who want to relax and escape," said Meredith McGinn,
vice president of multi-station local programming for NBC Owned Television
Stations and the Cozi chief. "Backed by the virtually limitless vault of
NBCUniversal content, we are building not just a collection of great programs,
but an experience for our viewers by putting them at the center of the network
both on air and online."
Vintage shows also come from outside NBCUniversal. While
Cozi will be programmed 24/7, stations will be given blocks in which to run
their own programming, such as news and sports.
"We're excited to make a significant investment in well-known
premium movie titles and TV shows -- many of which haven't been seen in years --
as well as high quality original programming to create Cozi TV," said
Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. "This new
network will provide local stations an opportunity to give their viewers rare
access to some of the greatest hits of all time with minimal distraction from
their main focus of delivering local news and information."
Cozi's principals are in talks with other station groups
about running the channel, pitching them with what McGinn calls "an
unprecedented number of pre-empt hours."
"This is a local station to them," she adds.
Cozi will have a standalone website at CoziTV.com, and the
network's tagline, "The easiest decision you'll make all day," plays off
the warm/welcoming vibe.
The NBC Stations' Nonstop channels, a mix of lifestyle
programming and news, debuted in New York in early 2009 before rolling out
groupwide.
