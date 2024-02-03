Cox Media Stations Blacked Out To DirecTV Subscribers

Cox Media Group said its television stations are no longer available to DirecTV subscribers because of a retransmission consent dispute.

The previous distribution agreement expired February 2.

CMG has 13 stations in nine markets.

“While we’ve been signing dozens of fair-market carriage deals that bring our high-quality programming to more than 50 million viewers, DirecTV has been dropping hundreds of TV stations and depriving its customers of the local content they want and paid DirecTV for,” said Marian Pittman, executive VP of CMG. “Now DirecTV is at it again. We call on DirecTV to stop holding viewers hostage to its anti-consumer agenda.”

Pittman said that CMG was committed to negotiating in good faith.