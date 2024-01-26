DirecTV and Cox Media Look Set For Another Retrans Standoff as Station Group Accuses Pay TV Operator of 'Attacking Local Journalism'
Get ready for another round of 'block-or-charge?' starting Feb. 2, when the current two-year deal expires
After locking horns before agreeing to their last broadcast retransmission deal two years ago, DirecTV and Cox Media Group appear ready to do the ol' dance again, with the station group on Thursday evening sending out a press release accusing the pay TV operator of "attacking local journalism."
The current agreement expires on Feb. 2.
“CMG is proud of our commitment to investing in best-in-class local news and investigative journalism,” said Marian Pittman, executive VP of Cox, in the statement. “We’re dismayed that DirecTV is trying to force a deal that would harm local journalism and broadcast stations. This hurts consumers who rely on our high-quality local news, weather, and entertainment programming.”
Anxious to put the microphone in DirecTV's face for a reply -- "They used the word 'dismayed,' how does that make you feel?!' -- we sent a late-night email to El Segundo headquarters. We're waiting for a reply.
DirecTV just resolved a two-month blackout with Tegna two weeks ago.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.