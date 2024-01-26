DirecTV and Cox Media Look Set For Another Retrans Standoff as Station Group Accuses Pay TV Operator of 'Attacking Local Journalism'

After locking horns before agreeing to their last broadcast retransmission deal two years ago, DirecTV and Cox Media Group appear ready to do the ol' dance again, with the station group on Thursday evening sending out a press release accusing the pay TV operator of "attacking local journalism."

The current agreement expires on Feb. 2.

“CMG is proud of our commitment to investing in best-in-class local news and investigative journalism,” said Marian Pittman, executive VP of Cox, in the statement. “We’re dismayed that DirecTV is trying to force a deal that would harm local journalism and broadcast stations. This hurts consumers who rely on our high-quality local news, weather, and entertainment programming.”

Anxious to put the microphone in DirecTV's face for a reply -- "They used the word 'dismayed,' how does that make you feel?!' -- we sent a late-night email to El Segundo headquarters. We're waiting for a reply.

DirecTV just resolved a two-month blackout with Tegna two weeks ago.