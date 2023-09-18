Nexstar, DirecTV Complete Long-Term Carriage Agreement

Nexstar Media Group and DirecTV, which temporarily called off their three-month blackout to enable DirecTV subscribers to watch NFL games on Sunday, said on Monday they completed a long-term distribution agreement.

The agreement covers returning the 176 stations owned by Nexstar and its NewsNation cable network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV.

Terms were not disclosed, as is common in these situations, but DirecTV did not appear totally pleased by the outcome.

For one thing, the deal did not include the 27 stations owned by White Knight and Mission Broadcasting that are run by Nexstar under management agreements. Those stations have been blacked out since October.

The status of those stations is the subject of a federal antitrust suit by DirecTV and a complaint to the FCC. Those stations are also blacked out on Dish Network.

DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow also released a statement lamenting the state of retransmission consent negotiations.

“Unfortunately, over the past decade-plus. access to your programming has become a battleground for networks and stations to try to drive up higher rates,“ Morrow said. “As our customers, we recognize that while you may be able to access some programming over-the-air or on a streaming service during these periods, that is not the experience you expect.

“We understand you have a choice among your TV providers and appreciate your ongoing loyalty during this renewal,“ he added. “That’s what will enable us to offer you more choice, personalization, and further value in future programming you pay to receive in your home.“

Currently, 37 stations owned by Hearst Television are blacked out on Dish Network.