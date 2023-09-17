Nexstar and DirecTV Agree To Temporary End To Blackout On NFL Sunday

Nexstar Media Group and DirecTV said they are close to an agreement and are temporarily ending the nearly three-month blackout of Nexstar’s stations and networks in time for Sunday’s National Football League games.

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DirecTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DirecTV , DirecTV Stream and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement," the companies said in a statement early Sunday morning.

With more than 200 stations affected by the blackout, the companies are prioritizing returning the signals of the stations showing NFL games on Sunday afternoon (Fox and CBS affiliates) and Sunday night (NBC affiliates).

No details about the financial terms of a financial settlement were disclosed and the companies are expected to make a formal announcement when all the details are ironed out.

Since the start of the Nexstar-DirecTV blackout. Disney’s networks, including ESPN, and stations, were blacked out to Charter Communications pay-TV subscribers. The dispute led to a settlement that resulted in more revenue for Disney and more flexibility for Charter to not offer certain Disney networks and to be able to resell Disney streaming services Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Currently, 37 stations owned by Hearst Television are blacked out on Dish Network.